This quarantine has brought all millennials closer to hassle-free loungewear as young professionals working from home, are steering towards a more versatile vibe, with easy numbers which can fit into all memos from Zoom meeting to working hours in the living room. Dehradun-based loungewear label Sweet Slumber Store has been earning a lot of cred for their breezy kaftans in Jaipuri prints, which are great for summers.

The label only works with fair trade cotton and has a focus on sustainably manufactured clothing. The founder of the label, Bhanu Garg is a lawyer turned entrepreneur who is passionate towards working with Indian textile and the brand’s line-up generously features summery botanical and floral prints and a cool homegrown aesthetic.

The label has also introduced a new line of cotton ‘kafjamas’, a clever play on kaftans and pyjamas. The set featuring a free size short kaftan top and ankle length pyjamas is a part of the label’s luxury beach & resort wear lineup, and essentially brings forth a distinctly wearable and easy wear vibe which is ideal for all day wear, specifically for long periods of time. Recently Mirzapur star Shriya Pilgaonkar was spotted in one of Sweet Slumber Store’s summer kaftans, and you can browse the collection here​ .