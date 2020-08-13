Sustainability has been the buzz word for quite some time now and the call for ’Vocal for Local’ clubbed with the renewed consciousness about slow fashion during this pandemic has put a fresh impetus on the word. And this dynamic word does not just restrict itself to clothing but also accessories like watches. We spoke with Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, who talked about the brand’s commitment towards sustainable fashion.

“Sustainability as a topic has become quite relevant now. During this lockdown, we all have had time to reflect and that craze for quick consumerism has been replaced by the need to have a product that has longevity. It’s all about finding meaning for oneself. And Titan has been working on it for quite some time now and particularly on two things - carbon footprint and water conservation. We believe in giving it back and these two things are driving us,” offers Kant who makes us note that the most trusted watch company of India is committed to the environment.

Elaborating further on the sustainable route followed by Titan, Kant says, “Sustainability happens at different stages. If you cannot repair a product then it’s not sustainable. And all of our products can be repaired. Again, whether a product is reusable is also a factor and we fulfil that demand quite well. Further, if a product can be remanufactured and upcycled are also the deciding factors and we are always committed to being better than before.” The design officer also informs us about Titan’s recently launched a khadi watch that was promoted by Minister Nitin Gadkari in the parliament.

Understanding the consumers’ current demands the upcoming edits will incline towards minimalism and less-clutter designs. However, there will be few festive edits as well. And for those who are into smartwatches, Kant assures new surprises.