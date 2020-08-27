Trust Gigi Hadid to be ahead of the curve in absolutely everything. For her maternity photoshoot that has been making waves on social media the supermodel chose to wear a custom-made number from the newest Spring/Summer lineup of Greek inter-disciplinary artist and designer Dmitri Di Petsa, whose 'wet look' dresses have found some major love from A-listers like FKA Twigs and Kylie Jenner. Her London-based label Di Petsa is one of the most interesting young names in the conscious fashion spectrum.

Visual artist Jesse Jo Stark who's also Gigi's BFF recently wore Di Petsa's wet dress; pictured here with Bella Hadid

Di Petsa's work explores female sexuality and the nuances of the feminine form. In fact, her signature wet look dresses are meant to dismantle the patriarchal ethic that surrounds the notions of dryness. "You can' cry in public. You can't breastfeed in public, you can't sweat," the designed had remarked in a recent interview.

Kylie wore Di Petsa's wet dress for one of her commercial campaigns

The Greek designer debuted the wet look dresses at the last London Fashion Week where the designer herself flaunted one of her designs to showcase them at the pathbreaking nature-inspired show titled 'Water Broke.' The millennial Central Martins graduate also revealed that each dress features intricate hand embroidery that takes three weeks to finish.

Andrea Veltom wore a wet dress for her wedding

FKA Twigs had worn one of Di Petsa's wet dresses for one of her gigs earlier this year, while Kylie had worn it for one of Kylie Cosmetics' commercial campaigns. In fact, the wet look dress has also found a lot of popularity in the bespoke bridal spectrum, and millennial creative Andrea Veltom recently wore Di Petsa's sheer wet dress for her own wedding.