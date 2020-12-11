Conscious fashion is expanding rapidly in India and the latest to join this league of green fashion is Tamarind Chutney, the brainchild of childhood friends Tanvi Bikhchandani and Charanya Shekhar. While their career scales are different, th e desire to create sustainable fashion choices for the millennial and engaging clusters of craftsmen from the remote corners of the country, motivated the duo to start this label last year. The Delhi-based label with an online presence just released their new edit and Tanvi takes us through the same and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about the sustainable aspect of Tamarind Chutney?

We have a dual mission — to empower artisans of India as we work directly with them and to reduce textile waste. Also, we employ minimal use of plastic in our production cycle. These are the general norms practised at Tamarind Chutney and all our edits follow these ethics whether it’s a festive line or an all-day wear range.

What does the latest edit look like?

The range includes cotton and handloom saris, home decor items like latkans and torans, notebooks with textile covers and potlis. All of this can double up as gift items. We source our fabrics from different regions including dabu-printed saris in indigo from Akola in Rajasthan, Maheshwar from MP and handwoven cotton linen saris from West Bengal. We also have a collection of dupattas in ajrak from Gujarat. You also have blouses in the collection… Though all of our saris come with attached blouse pieces we also have some readymade ones in cotton, ajrak and dabu print which can be worn as crop tops or with muted saris. That’s the kind of versatility that we are going for with our edits. Our cotton silk blouses in Chanderi with block print are very popular and can be doubled up as cholis too.

What’s the story behind Tamarind Chutney?

My school friend Charanya and I started Tamarind Chutney last year. Over the years we have talked about our shared love for craft and livelihood space. I was personally interested in working with the marginalised population and Charanya wanted to get into the handloom space. That’s what brought the both of us together. We started with clusters in Gujarat and expanded slowly. We are happy that we could manage to support 40-50 artisans with our funds during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Future plans?

Our immediate plan is to make custom wear wedding ensembles for those who want to host thoughtful wedding events. Also, we would be exploring other fabrics and artwork.

Price starts at `1,000