Lake Gardens-based home boutique Kundoful is steadily completing its journey from a bud to a full-bloom flower. Started by Sanchita Bhattacharjee, the boutique specialises in loom products carefully scouted and curated from various regions of the country. But the budding label had to shift gears and take a hurried digital route due to the pandemic. Piloted by her daughter, Rupanjana Bhattacharyya, the digital journey turned out to be even more productive than their offline route. Rupanjana, a fashion communication student, works closely with her mom and talks about their shared passion for saris and their plans with the label. Excerpts:

How was the digital journey of Kundoful?

It gave a new dimension to Kundoful. During the initial months of the lockdown, the business was dead and it’s the social media that gave it a shot in the arm. We shot the entire new edit with help of my friends and uploaded the same on our Insta account and it got us a great sales response.

What’s the story behind Kundoful?

Mom has been a sari lover since her childhood and since she has travelled a lot, her interest in the nine-yard got deeper. We launched it on the day of Rath Yatra and our first stock was from Odisha.

Which are the handicraft clusters that you work with?

We primarily work with weaver clusters in Bengal and Odisha and stock on Bengal linens, khadi, muslin, tussar and kantha. We also have a great curation of Ajrakh and Benarasi weaves.

What’s the label’s future plans?

We have a few plans that include reaching out to new clusters in Rajasthan and Kerala and introducing dupatta and shirts in the next edit besides setting up a brick and mortar store here