2020 has finally activated the confidence-building between online shoppers and designers, what with e-boutiques and even picky couturiers rendering their services to a wider base. Model-actor Roja Paromita Dey’s five-month old label Fanush is testimony to how acutely the shift to online buying is maneuvering the industry. “I’m selling online and I want repeat customers, so I have to make sure that every cut and every stitch is perfect and just as advertised. This has been a crucial year for the online buying spectrum and I think the trust building is something that’s come a long way in the past few months since people can’t go out, they can’t touch what they’re buying,” the designer weighs in.

This year also relaxed a lot of fussy norms vis-a-vis the notion of dressing up, since body-loving, desk-to-dinner styling came to the rescue of urban working millennials. “Every number in my new line is something that I would personally want to wear and something that makes me feel good. It’s primarily for working women who need to multitask right now. The styling is very versatile and adaptable, you can wear it to work, you can wear it for a Zoom meeting from your home, and if you’re stepping out you can pair the same thing with a jacket. I would say it’s the kind of fashion that makes life easier because it prioritises comfort,” says Roja.

Fanush’s new line has a lot of fun with classic styling which is ideal because casual fashion is warming up to the deconstructed look that is easier for longer wear. We found some roomy cowl dresses and asymmetrical anarkalis which are really spirited and easy to style. “Cowl is something that’s really working right now and I really like it because it borrows from our ethnic styling; it contemporises the pleats in dhotis or a draped sari and brings that chic layers in a more wearable format. And let’s face it, sari is not for everyone; the cowl dresses also complement almost every Indian body type,” Roja shares.

Roja has previously worked with names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani and tells us that her experience as a couture model helped her fathom how simple shifts in detailing can be transformative. Fanush pursues the 'less is more' mantra and in the newest edit, the focus is on easily pairable separates and some edgy structured detailing; some of our favourite picks are gathered jamdani dresses in muted shades and pastel ruffle kurtas.

“If you notice my line you’ll see I do a lot of experiments with my necklines and sleeves. Over the years I've observed how a simple sleeve or a belt can change an entire look, these are just some of the observations that have helped me when I’m designing. People who want to invest in good, quality clothing will always appreciate the finesse, the pandemic has only made buyers smarter,” the designer explains.