While a majority of us is still reeling under the side effects of the deadly coronavirus, there are many who have picked up the pieces of their lives and surged ahead with renewed vigour. Fashion designer Rahul Dasgupta definitely counts among them. Discounting the fact that the global fashion industry has taken a massive hit with most of the independent boutiques downing their shutters, Dasgupta went ahead to launch his eponymous menswear label on August 13. The young NIFT graduate, whose clean-cut, formal line of fusion wear seamlessly blends contemporary sensibilities with traditional designs, believes that honest effort pay off in the long run. Chasing his dreams, armed with this simple mantra, the couturier talks about his love for the craft and diversifying to footwear. Excerpts:

What inspired you to start your label during this time?

The idea of starting a menswear label with a flagship store in Kolkata germinated last year around September. With the team in place, the process of creating the collection started and we were ready for the official launch by April this year. Though the lockdown happened, for us, there was no looking back from that point in time. We definitely struggled with the fund but somehow managed.

Were you afraid of the risks?

To be honest, any new venture is a risk. Yes, the lockdown made it more challenging than before but on the positive note people are on the internet 24x7, so any new brand coming up, would get more attention than before. And that’s an advantage for any new label that came up during this time.

What inspires you?

I derive strength from the sheer love for my craft. I don’t know anything better than designing; I know I will keep doing it till I die. I always believe if you do something with all honesty and earnestness, it definitely pays off.

What is the way forward?

The only way forward is to stick to what you believe in. Right now, I am already supplying to a menswear multi-designer store in Mumbai called Curato. A few more are in line. Further, I am also working on my new collection and a footwear line is also coming up soon. So, yes, trying to work it out every way possible, while hoping for things to get better