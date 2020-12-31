Fabcurate was born out of the desire of a community of designers who believed in creating glorious art from fabrics. The result was a pool of fine quality fabrics rich in creative fineness and craftsmanship sourced from different regions. Sanjay Desai, Director, Fabcurate.com takes us through his venture and its one-of-a-kind, top-quality customized digital printing service. Excerpts:

Tell us about the kinds of fabrics stocked, places that they are being procured?

We have contemporary fabrics like Modal Satin, Suede, Velvet, Scuba Fabric, Moss Crepe, Organza, Butter Crepe, Chiffon Satin, Lycra along with world celebrated Indian traditional crafts that include Kalamkari, Ajrakh, Bandhani, Ikat, Batik, Bagru Dabu, Indigo, Tie & Dye, Banarasi, Kashish, Shibori, Chikankari, Madhubani Print, Bagh Print, and more, along with premium fabrics like Banarasi Silk, Handloom fabric, pure silk, and exclusive certified Organic Cotton, Banana fabrics printed with naturally dyed colours.

What's the USP of Fabcurate.com?

Apart from our vast range of fabrics available under one roof, our USP lies in its one-of-a-kind, top-quality customized digital printing service. With a combination of fabric printing expertise and technology, we offer customized printing options under which customers can get their design of choice printed on any fabric at minimum cost. With no capping for customized printing, customers can also get one meter of cloth printed the way they want. All users need to do is select their favourite design from the thousands of custom-made artwork available on the website or share their own design, select any fabric of their choice, from a vast pool of options, specify the quantity (one meter or one thousand meters) and place the order.

How has the journey of Fabcurate.com been during the lockdown? Also, what was the idea behind establishing it?

The lockdown provided an Impetus for us to move to the e-commerce medium to achieve business continuity. Fabcurate.com has witnessed an increased rate of growth after shifting from local markets to an e-commerce website. Achieving business continuity and stability during these unprecedented times has been a great blessing for us. Even with restricted staff and movement, we have been delivering orders aptly, albeit with a day or two of delay. Things are smooth and we have been able to minimize the pandemic impact to a great extent.

We have seen a considerable increase in sales since a larger chunk of people is relying on e-commerce websites. Since customers are completely aware of the circumstances in which the business is operating, the response has been amazing and quite valuable to our overall growth trajectory.

The platform was established in 2020 and began as a community of designers who believed in creating glorious art from fabrics. This community explored towns, streets, and villages to curate the best fabrics for their creations, and witnessed first-hand, the hardships faced by designers in the pursuit of bringing their vision to life. Thus, Fabcurate.com was conceptualized to make the best quality fabrics available to designers without a minimum quantity limit. Whether one meter or a thousand, the platform curates it all.



With buyers more inclined towards buying ready to wear lines available aplenty online, how is Fabcurate.com trying to get attention and focus?

Everyone wants to look different from others especially women, they want to create a unique dress for themselves and that should be perfectly fit their body, which is quite difficult in ready-made dresses online. That gap Fabcurate.com wants to pave.



Future plans?

We aim to get a larger variety of fabrics from all 28 states, from every small village and town in India. We also plan to be omnipresent across all digital platforms to reach every individual interested in buying fabrics. We are also well on our way towards establishing an upper hand in the global market.