Whether you’re shopping for your bae or for you big fat desi shadi Sawansukha Jewellers has you covered this season. Just in time for your Valentine’s Day shopping binge, the jewellery house has come up with a chic, wearable line of rose gold jewellery, that can switch up your post-work style as well. And if you're looking to add a touch of regality to your bridal look, Sawansukha Jewellers is also exhibiting some of their most exquisite jadau pieces at their Camac Street flagship.

An opulent clear cut polki number

Albeli - the Jadau Collection is the brand’s line of bona fide kundan/polki jewellery crafted by master craftsmen in Bikaner, and at the exhibit which will go on till February 9, you will find some of the most resplendent, heritage-inspired pieces.

“We want to bring the craftsmanship of the Rajasthani karigars to the homes of Kolkata. The beautiful Jadau jewellery has been worn by women throughout history and is a part of our heritage. We are bringing this heritage to you and we want women of Kolkata to own and cherish a part of it,”says Siddharthaa Sawansukha, MD of Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd, who has specially curated the display. In the last few years, people in the city have warmed up to jadau options for their bridal looks, even for destination weddings; jadau uses gold and precious stones and make for one-of-a-kind statement jewellery which can effortlessly transform any look.

A chic, dainty neck piece from the rose gold line-up

We dropped in at the exhibit to find some of the most magnificent and elaborately crafted jadau numbers; one of the first pieces that caught our eye was a two-tiered necklace featuring Bikaneri Meenakari work. The Firoza meenakari work was accent South Sea Pearls drops, and had an 18K gold base. Another great pick would be an authentic polki karigari in a necklace with a tapering silhouette and red takkar work.

The rose gold line-up by Sawansukha has been designed to be a hassle-free alternative to your regular statement bling; we discovered some dainty knot necklaces made with coloured stones, classic diamond necklaces, chandelier danglers, and much more. Rose gold has emerged as a clear winner in the millennial fashion spectrum; the quirky colour schemes and the easy, wearable aspect of the metal helps fashionistas to add a touch of colour to any look. Moreover, Sawansukha’s line-up is very light and delicate, which means you can pair it with offbeat ensembles as well.