IF YOU ARE looking for a homegrown luxury brand specialising in holiday wear — especially menswear — then Shivan & Narresh is for you. The Delhibased luxury label is known for creating impressionable strides in the world of fashion with its vibrant prints, revolutionary sartorial inventions like special mastectomy blouse for cancer survivors and the sensuous Bikini sari.

Stocking their Getaway Collection 2020 at Dapper, the multi-designer store in the city, the edit comprises an eclectic mix of casual and semicasual wear for men, and is meant for sunkissed beaches and opulent resorts. Rooted in culture the edit is a stylish pick for destination weddings or honeymoon trips. The shirts, shorts and bombers from their Patu series are an amalgamation of traditional Indian art forms and modern sensibilities.

Juxtaposing the sublime elements of the popular Patachitra tribal art of Bengal with the intrinsic Tholu Bommalata leather puppetry of Andhra Pradesh, the series aligns with the bold, confident and sophisticated persona of the millennial. A luscious fabric like Italian jersey adds to the fluidity of the collection and is an apt option for a pool or beach parties. Though the brand exquisitely deals in western wear, one can find coloured kurtas featuring similar tribal prints that are a part of Bengali man’s poila baisakh or puja wardrobe. Bandhis and bandhgalas are also part of their ethnic wear.

We also spotted their Gond art inspired collection that is characterised through decorative animal motifs, where the patterns are arranged through dots, dashes, lines and circles. The polos are equally interesting and meant for the ones who don’t believe in going overboard with prints. Gond art strips on the collar and sleeves with iconopins complete the look. Shoes, pocket squares and ties are also part of the collection and can be a good gifting choice. The couturiers have let their imagination run wild with the Panthera collection. A print-on-print edit, the leopard print forms the base, with motifs of clustered flowers and foliage adding vibrancy to the resort wear that includes half-sleeves and smart-fit shirts and narrow fit trousers.