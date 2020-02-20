Dollar introduces Dollar Force Nxt Athleisure Collection to help you sta comfortable while you chase your fitness goals. The athleisure line also doubles up as casual wear when you are relaxing at home or with friends.

Stroke Round Neck Tee

These tee shirts are made with cotton-rich fiber, it has a vivid pattern. This trendy stripped tee is a perfect combination of comfort and style. It comes with a unique branded neck tape and loop level. Team it with slimmer pants & Loafers.

Relay Tank Top

This product is made with 100% super combed cotton fabric, this tank top with trendy graphic imprints is perfect for your casual summers. The product comes with a trendy NXT flag label. Pair it up shorts and flip flops for an effortless style statement.

Men Jogger & Bermuda

This product is made with soft cotton rich terry fabric, these pants are perfect for everyday wear. It features a derby rib waistband with drawstring fastering that offer a relaxed edge to the outfit. They come with a zip on one side and embossed logo branding. Team it up with tee and a classic pair of trainers.