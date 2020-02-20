With rising popularity of athleisure, Ananya has taken sneakers as an everyday shoe and clearly

made it a fashion statement. She wears it on many occasions- from workout at the gym to

dinner with friends. Let’s have a glimpse of her looks which can save our day.

Your effortless yet stylish college look





Our college days are some of our busiest years, trying to balance class, studying, work and

social life, it can be hard to stay up to date. While waking up early, comfort is the first thing that

comes to mind. Ananya in her 20’s trying to sabotage our common misconception of sacrificing

style for comfort, she looks ravishing in red spaghetti paired with deep blue denim and

Skechers D’Lites, and they look so comfortable and easy to wear year round.

Shopping Spree Outfit



The blue off shoulder skater dress looks extremely quintessential on Ananya, but not to

forget how comfortable and hassle free it looks with those Skechers shoes. This can be

any girls shopping spree outfit on a leisure day.

Brunch Day Out



Possibly the most exciting part of brunch is the ability to dress up in cute brunch

outfits. Ananya’s this look can definitely be more casual, yet still incredibly stylish for your

brunch with girls, she looks serene in white on white outfit and Skechers shoes.

The Perfect Gym Look



Ananya looked angelic in the black casual crop top, along with those gym pants and Skechers

athletic shoes, she looks right on ready to work those abs out, strengthening our faith in gym

gears. Ananya evidently gives every girl out there a hint at how to make your gym gear look

cool and effortless.

Saturday night



While your excitement for the weekend is high, dressing for weekenders must be sky high. But

we can totally follow Ananya’s halter neck blue print bodycon with Skechers shoes which

appears comfortable yet sexy. It strikes a balanced glamorous, flirty and cute look to dance the

night away.