Style Check: How Ananya Panday keeps it cool and comfortable with sneakers
With rising popularity of athleisure, Ananya has taken sneakers as an everyday shoe and clearly
made it a fashion statement. She wears it on many occasions- from workout at the gym to
dinner with friends. Let’s have a glimpse of her looks which can save our day.
Your effortless yet stylish college look
Our college days are some of our busiest years, trying to balance class, studying, work and
social life, it can be hard to stay up to date. While waking up early, comfort is the first thing that
comes to mind. Ananya in her 20’s trying to sabotage our common misconception of sacrificing
style for comfort, she looks ravishing in red spaghetti paired with deep blue denim and
Skechers D’Lites, and they look so comfortable and easy to wear year round.
Shopping Spree Outfit
The blue off shoulder skater dress looks extremely quintessential on Ananya, but not to
forget how comfortable and hassle free it looks with those Skechers shoes. This can be
any girls shopping spree outfit on a leisure day.
Brunch Day Out
Possibly the most exciting part of brunch is the ability to dress up in cute brunch
outfits. Ananya’s this look can definitely be more casual, yet still incredibly stylish for your
brunch with girls, she looks serene in white on white outfit and Skechers shoes.
The Perfect Gym Look
Ananya looked angelic in the black casual crop top, along with those gym pants and Skechers
athletic shoes, she looks right on ready to work those abs out, strengthening our faith in gym
gears. Ananya evidently gives every girl out there a hint at how to make your gym gear look
cool and effortless.
Saturday night
While your excitement for the weekend is high, dressing for weekenders must be sky high. But
we can totally follow Ananya’s halter neck blue print bodycon with Skechers shoes which
appears comfortable yet sexy. It strikes a balanced glamorous, flirty and cute look to dance the
night away.