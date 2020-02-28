The Chinese e-commerce site, Club Factory is in yet another controversy. Recently a Bengaluru-based customer has filed a police complaint against the company for allegedly selling fake products on the platform.

According to reports, the customer, Ravi Mahadev alleged that sellers on Club Factory delivered duplicate products to him. As of now, the police have registered a case of cheating and criminal trust breach against three sellers of Club Factory — Future India Private Limited, Jialun Li and Garvit Aggarwal. The Bengaluru Police is currently investigating the case.

Recounting the timeline of the incident, Mahadev said that he had ordered a pair of Nike shoes, Oakley sunglasses and Indulekha hair oil from Club Factory for INR 3103 on January 15. On receiving these orders on January 24, Mahadev realised that the quality of the Nike shoes was not up to the company’s standards. He also noted that the shoe material was quite different from the original Nike shoes.

To confirm the authenticity of the shoes, Mahadev then went to a Nike outlet in Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru, where the company’s official told them that the product was fake. In response, Mahadev tried to contact Club Factory but failed to get any response upon which he was left with no option but to register a complaint at the Basaveshwaranagar police station against the company.

For investigation purposes, a police officer asked Mahadev to bring all the products which he had purchased from Club Factory. After conducting this preliminary investigation, the police found that all the products were fake. “We then identified the three product sellers, all based in Northwest Delhi – Future India Private Limited, Jialun Li and Garvit Aggarwal and registered an FIR against them,” the investigation officer added.