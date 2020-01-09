The 2019 Spring/Summer fashion week saw several big names in fashion go for the big sleeve trend; while Mara Hoffman, Rodarte, Valentino couture showcased the best of poofy sleeves as part of their couture line-up, Marc Jacobs and Dior opted for voluminous and detailed ruffled sleeves. So, naturally, Hollywood stylists picked up on the cue and curated some fantastic options for the celebs for the 2020 award season.

The red carpet of Golden Globes - which is also the first major award show of the season - was dominated by super dramatic and adventurous sleeves, especially as it's so much easier to make a statement in them. Everyone from Olivia Coleman to Jodie Comer and Dakota Fanning are drama sleeves loyalists. Let's take a look at how this trend can potentially shape the coming award season

Jodie Comer shines in a Mary Katrantzou gown

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was a total show-stopper in an emerald green Mary Katrantzou gown which had a roomy cut and ballooned but short sleeves. Though her looks received mixed reactions, Jodie's pick was definitely not run-off-the-mill.

Janina Gavankar's gown took all the right risks

Janina Gavankar's gorgeous Georges Chakra gown was strategic and fun; the otherwise silhouetted gown had a pop of colour with the classic blue poofy sleeves. This could also be a move on her part to sport the Pantone colour of the year

Golden Globe winner Olivia Coleman's structured gown was one of the best looks

Olivia Coleman's Emily Wickstead gown had a structured edge but the layered and voluminous midi sleeves broke the monotony of its design.

Beyonce's Schiaparelli gown featured voluminous mesh sleeves

Beyonce was unmissable in her custom Schiaparelli gown with two voluminous golden sleeves. The bias-cut crepe silk number featured woven gold mesh sleeves and a figure-hugging skirt. In fact, Beyonce's stylist Zerina Akers even revealed why Schiaparelli's attention to volume drew her to the look.

"I loved his approach to volume and wanted Beyoncé to be one of the first to dawn the new haute couture style of the house. I leaped at the first chance to work with the Schiaparelli team on a custom project and they delivered. Lorraine Schwartz sealed the deal with these custom earrings and rings!” Zerina revealed recently.

Zoey's Fendi jumpsuit