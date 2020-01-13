The award season is throwing a bunch of fierce red carpet looks our way, and yet, we just can't seem to get over Priyanka Chopra's post-Golden Globes see-through ensemble. After her appearance at the Golden Globes Award, Priyanka grabbed dinner at Hollywood's favourite eatery Craig's with Nick Jonas. The Sky is Pink actor kept things super chic in an unusual, sheer panelled A-line dress, which actually gives off the effect of being separates. And we finally have all the details about the read-to-wear label behind Priyanka's fantastic number.

Priyanka with Nick at Craig's, LA sporting the Kukhareva outfit

Priyanka's dress is part of the newest line-up by London-based contemporary lifestyle and fashion label Kukhareva; the brand has been garnering a lot of attention for their silhouetted numbers and funky pleats on Instagram. The Rhea dress by Kukhareva, as worn by Priyanka, is actually a sleeveless knee-length maxi dress though it does look like a crop top and a skirt worn as separates, owing to its interesting frame. The number is made out of soft luxe yarn and features a mock turtleneck, body-skimming silhouette with oversized flowers embroidered over the intricate sheer fabric.

The Rhea Dress by Kukhareva

Kukhareva also revealed on Instagram that many stylists, including those working for Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner, have in the past requested the label for this particular dress for their clients. Kukhareva is picking up a lot of brownie points amid A-listers owing to their resort-inspired creations. Recently, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing a top by them on her European vacation.

Bella Hadid in a Kukhareva crop top during her recent holiday

The label is the brainchild of Ekaterina Kukhareva who loves experimenting with colours, textures and yarn combinations in her creations. Ekaterina's label also has a focus on interesting fabric designs and personalised products. Not only has the designer showcased her collections at London Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, but her numbers are also loved by Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato and Kerri Hilson etc.