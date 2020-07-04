Georgia May Jagger is known for many things, her exceptional modelling career, super famous parentage, fantastic natural gap tooth and of course, the bounciest blonde hair. But lockdown hair upkeep is no cakewalk and the British model, just like us, has taken to DIY solutions for styling and nurturing her hair. Georgia who currently sports a chic wavy lob just took to Bleach London’s Instagram page and shared a video demonstrating the label’s founder, Alex Brownsell’s secret guide to trimming unruly split ends at home. You can do this every 4-6 weeks to stay on top of split ends, fight any frazzles and keep your hair long and healthy between salon visits.

The model started off by sectioning her hair into four halves with a sleek comb, and then twisting three sections into tight hot cross bun-style updos; leave the front section be. You can then start trimming the ends on the front section with vertical snips. Georgia then uses the twist and trim technique where she twists the front section into a braid which reveals the leftover split ends when you ruffle the braids.

“This technique is really good if you’re trying to grow your hair out and keep your length, this can help keep your hair really healthy. I'd say you can do this every four weeks if you’ve been doing a lot of heat styling. Like I get my hair done with tongs and that can be quite damaging, so the twist and trim technique is great for getting at split ends,” Georgia says in the video. Repeat these four steps with all the other three sections and then use a hydrating moisture boosting serum or tonic on your ends to even out the endings and smoothen them.