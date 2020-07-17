Ready-to-wear label Curador SKB has some major celebrity fans, including Mira Rajput Kapoor and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray and that was enough reason for us to explore it. But the label also has a fierce new summer line-up which needs our attention because it features some of the most relevant styling trends of the season.

Curador by SKB has always leaned towards the kind of styling and sartorial elements which work on a global platform, essentially driving its focus towards functionality and easy dressing. Suhina Kohli Bahl, the mind behind Curador, tells us that with its newest collection, the brand which operates from Dubai and Delhi, has leaned towards hassle-free, chic styling which is great for remote working for urban millennials across the world.

Layered denim jacket by Curador

“The 2020 collection features a vast array of quirky casual looks, colours, mixed and matched in some fresh new ways. Relaxed, there’s a dapper range in our menswear collection and then there are neutral vibes for a perfect brunch look. We have curated pieces that blend perfectly across age groups and are functional as well as stylish. We have incorporated a lot of loungewear options and matching co-ords to match our clients’ requirements of out-of-the-box outfits for remote working during the pandemic,” Bahl tells us. The spring summer collection by Curador features breezy silhouettes and non-fussy layering, which also makes for great transitional clothing as it can take you from desk-to-dinner.

Linen sequin Genie set

The line-up also features some rather dressy options like sequined gilets, chic applique bombers, monotone crochet numbers, work-friendly mesh jackets, python skin jackets, and more. Bahl tells us her vision for Curador by SKB was hugely driven by international dressing cultures. “I was inspired by the new cultural discoveries when on work-related travel with my husband and got the inspiration for launching the brand. I launched the brand in 2019 and our tagline is ‘Create, Curate, Carry,’ which also reflects my mission. Curador is a personal fashion journey around the world in a few minutes. Our sense of style accentuates your personality therefore, SKB empowers you to define your personality which makes the brand unique. This is why the millennial diaspora connects with the brand as we deliver stylish and functional pieces at affordable prices,” Bahl tells us.

Net applique long sleeved top

The last runway season saw leisure wear dominating high fashion runways, including that of brands like Max Mara and Stella McCartney, so it’s always great to see a desi luxury fashion label like Curador pick up on the timely trend for work-from-home millennials who are mixing it up with their Zoom meeting wardrobes. Curador’s fun, flirty and edgy numbers are getting a lot of love from young shoppers in the country, especially owing to their reasonable price tags.

“Some of our best sellers are leather mesh jackets, long gilets, ruffle wraps and tie up tops. The current buying pattern is definitely marking a shift towards loungewear options over party styles as most of the countries are under lockdown. But, because of the lockdown we have got extra time for planning and working on our new collection, which will feature more prints and neutral colours which any one will love for a casual look,” Bahl reveals.