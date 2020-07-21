Cricketer Virat Kohli hits a masterstroke in support of the endangered species by partnering with Animal Planet. The association between Kohli’s apparel line Wrogn and India’s leading wildlife channel results in the creation of a brand new edit Animal Planet X Wrong.

Conceptualised by Black White Orange, Animal Planet’s licensing arm, each style in the range portrays an endangered animal including the Tiger, Sea Turtle, Gorilla, Sumatran Elephant and Panda, amongst others. “I’ve been associated with Wrogn since inception and we take some exciting initiatives season after season. I couldn’t be happier that Wrogn is taking a step in the direction of creating awareness around animal endangerment,” said, the ace batsman.

The 31-year-old even took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “Animal endangerment is a pressing issue and I know it bothers all of us! How ‘bout we wear our cause and wear it with pride? What’s say guys? Check out the Wrogn Collection on Wildlife in the link below and wear your cause, like I am! “

Speaking about the collaboration, Megha Tata Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery, said, “Animal Planet has been striving hard to drive attention towards the importance of saving the endangered species in impactful ways. We are confident that this innovative collaboration with WROGN for this inspirational apparel line will help in spreading the message of conservation of endangered species as well as the wildlife.”