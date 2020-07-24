The recent edit by Bangalore-based casual apparel brand Styched is for the movie buffs who swear by Bollywood. Put together in collaboration with music composer duo Salim Sulaiman the collection features dialogues and posters from hit films with striking graphics on organic cotton t-shirts.

Taking about the collaboration, COO of Styched, Durga Dash says, “We have two significant reasons for having the magical jodi on board. One is the fact that the acclaimed music composers have produced the greatest hits for the Indian film industry and these melodies evoke nostalgia like no other. Second, they both have a great sense of style that connects with the youth of today. This fun and creative collaboration have been a joint effort by both teams.”

The edit that was conceptualised in May was designed keeping in mind the age group of 20-35, and exudes a rather youthful vibe. One can find songs like Chak De India, Kurbaan Hua and Shukranallah, interpreted in bright texts and pictures. And they are already selling like hotcakes, informs Dash, the alumni of IIT Kharagpur. The colour palette has been kept vibrant with shades like red, black, yellow, green and blue. More colours like charcoal grey and dark green will be added to the lot soon.

In pure manufacturing terms, the collection has been kept simple with round necks and half sleeves. However, there are plans to extend to polo t-shirts. Dash’s other plans include going global and opening outlets in the Middle East and Europe, by next year, apart from making similarly collaboration to connect with the youth.

The one-and-a-half-year-old online label that offers a wide range of clothing options like shirts, jackets and trousers for men and women has collaborated with musical bands and celebs as well including actor Rohit Roy.

Rs 300 onwards