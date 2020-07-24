Working from home, connecting with his team and orchestrating photo shoots remotely — all while dealing with the uncertain future — has been tough on designer Manav Gadiya. But, despite the anxiety, if there was one takeaway that the steep learning curve of the lockdown taught the 22-year-old, it was — that the fashion industry was undergoing a major overhaul and finding innovative solutions was the key.

For all men

Before the pandemic, Manav was already looking at a comprehensive line-up of apparel for men. Diverse colour palettes that were not just restricted to shades of blue and black, quirky and interesting prints and motifs, clean lines and minimal construction were all concepts that resonated with him. However, Manav’s competitive advantage in a city — that is known for its menswear boutiques — came from the promise of made-to-order garments that are delivered in a span of 24 hours. “The menswear pret segment in India is greatly lacking. Women have a greater choice...they have silhouettes that they can mix and match and these are not restricted to one occasion alone. But for most men, clothing options are limited and if they do get something customised it is often only for one event in their life,” says the Chennai-based entrepreneur, on the eve of the soft launch of his bespoke boutique, Studio 24.

Lessons in style

Having trained under a city-based bespoke menswear designer — who he chooses to keep anonymous — since the age of 18, Manav tells us that the whole idea behind the studio is to educate and engage clients in discussions about trends, colours and contours that work for their body type and skin tone. In tow, his 2,400 sq feet store located at Wheatcrofts Road in Nungambakkam will not offer a prêt segment. Instead, we learn that the studio will feature the Loyola graduate’s sample silhouette possibilities for men and a formal wear capsule line for women. “Soft tailored pieces with a utilitarian undertone are at the core of my designs. Our signature styles will include reversible jackets, kurtas that can be worn and styled differently, bandhis and bandghalas that are convertible and can be mixed and matched to suit your wardrobe.”

Private party

Extending a personal shopping experience, Studio 24 also has three in-house stylists, apart from Manav, a master designer and tailors, who will assist clients through the shopping. “With the threat of coronavirus looming large and clients preferring to stay within their houses, we additionally offer a ‘doorstep’ service option where one can choose to avail the service of a designer, a master tailor and a fashion consultant — equipped with a range of fabric options (including luxury shirting fabrics from Turkey and Italy) — for a ‘home studio’ experience.”

Approximate pricing for a basic bespoke two-piece suit Rs 14,000. At Studio 24. From 10.30 am onwards.

