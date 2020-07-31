Neeta Lulla has always worked behind the scenes in films creating gorgeous costumes that established new fashion trends. Now, the ace couturier, who has dressed Bolly divas like Sri Devi, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jones and others in over 370 films including Devdas, Fashion and Jodhaa Akbar, will be seen in Decoded 2, a short-format fashion series on TLC. The Mumbai-based award-winning designer will be decoding looks inspired by the 80s, in collaboration with the talented make-up artiste Marvie Ann Beck. In a candid chat the ace costumier, who will be joining the panel of voters at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, spoke about bringing the nostalgia and trends from the 80s, working on a sustainable edit and adapting to the new normal. Excerpts:

You will be seen in the second episode of Decoded 2. Tell us what you will be decoding on the show?

I will be decoding two looks of the 80s, for women, and you will see trends inspired by pop culture, and styles in bright colours. The fashion look book of the period was reminiscent of the 60s and 70s. That era witnessed a boom in fashion like never before. We shot this in all honesty before the lockdown and looks inspired by my films will also be featured.

You have worked with make-up artiste Marvie Ann Beck earlier. How was it collaborating with her for the show?

Marvie is a great make-up artiste who knows the looks from various era. She is quite versatile and is known to be able to amalgamate looks from different periods and make them contemporary. It was great to work with her on the show.

Tell us about your upcoming edit.

I have been doing a lot of self-study during this lockdown and I am working at a collection which will spell the new norm. It will be couture and wearable apart from being sustainable. The edit will be giving the option of responsible purchase to the patrons.

The pandemic has affected the fashion industry like other sectors. How are you adapting to the new normal in terms of your Bollywood projects?

Bollywood projects haven’t started as yet and I will be resuming work on the biopic Thalaivi featuring Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa. I am not working on any new project at the moment. It’s a wait and watch situation for all. It’s a crazy scenario but you have to keep yourself completely motivated. Beyond being a designer, I am a mother and working for 18 hours a day.