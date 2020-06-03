With the thrust on 'vocal for local' being the latest mantra, Kantha revivalist, Farah Khan launches a new collection that matches the sartorial sensibility of a modern-day woman who is rooted in culture and open to experiments. The edit boasts an interplay of gorgeous zari, sequins and intricate embroidery works conjuring in floral motifs, all inspired by the royalty of the past and the modernity of today.

"It's all about dressing the modern women in impressive and unique ethnic outfits. These shimmery cocktail Kantha saris with an amalgamation of sequin work will add glamour to any look. One can team it up with a backless or plunging neckline blouse at any evening party and make a statement effortlessly," offers Khan who owns a store inside the Fort William complex.

For those who are not comfortable in the six-yard, Khan who works extensively with Kantha workers of Bolpur has beautifully embroidered dupattas in a range of shades with striking motifs. Mix and match or wear it with a solid coloured kurta, suggests Khan who was recently featured in a prestigious compendium of 100 successful women entrepreneurs in MSME India.

If you are looking for something light then you must take a look at the classic Kantha sarees in pure Tussar and soft Vishnupur silk with light embroideries and tiny patchwork. There is something for men too. Exquisitely designed for men, Kantha scarves can be teamed with regular kurtas to uplift the look instantly. Very soon, Khan will be adding jackets, waistcoat, safas, sherwanis and turbans to her collection.

Khan who is a strong advocator of sustainable and slow fashion emphasises, "Every piece of embroidery we create is environment-friendly and intended to add value to the social and economic welfare of our rural artisans. As an indigenous fashion brand, we solely follow organic, ethical, and eco-friendly processes to encourage product-level initiatives, manufacturing schedules, and fair trade minus waste."