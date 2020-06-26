Escaro Royale’s late-Spring collection puts the spotlight on comfort, making it’s’ line-up of uber-luxury shoes more desirable. The Delhi-based men’s fashion footwear and accessories brand takes a break from tying laces and launches an edit that includes natty slip-on sans heels. The premium and handcrafted label spearheaded by a young Ambud Sharma, Founder and CEO of Ligo Group that owns and operates the brand offers mules and subborts with thin soles in various prints and textures, in the latest stock.

Sharma who emphasises that he is not just passionate about shoes but also about providing value to the end consumer, reveals that it’s the finest quality leather clubbed with traditional European techniques that make his products worth the value. “The white crust leather imported from Argentina absorbs and retains a lot more colour than the other varieties of the hide. The Indian variety is not pure white and has a tinge of pale to it which makes it difficult to get the desired colour that we demand. We also source leather from Brazil and Italy,” offers Sharma who blends technology and fashion to design bespoke shoes, wallets and other accessories for men.

Prints add another dimension to the products that are available online and via experience centre in Delhi. The foil printing technique, that involves an extensive process of putting a plastic film on the leather which is highly compressed under intense heat, creates exotic skin impressions on the canvas of the leather. One can find prints of crocodile, deer and leopard in classic shades of tan, brown and black. Suited more for formal and festive occasions, Sharma who believes that the entire premise of men’s fashion falls flat if the shoes in the ensemble are wrong, states that his shoes complement both ethnic and western wear. He says, “A lot of our products match seamlessly with Sherwani, accentuating the ethnic look further. And, in terms of western suits and trousers, except the slip-on, all are recommended.”

Sharma is planning operations in the US and Europe and opening an experience centre in Mumbai soon. For the upkeep, Sharma advises using shoe cream, to maintain the colour and softness of the products and keeping them safe and dry in the shoe bag.

Price: Rs 8999 onwards