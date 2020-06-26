Celebrated couturier Anita Dongre launched the sustainable ready-to-wear label Grassroot as a celebration of homegrown artisanal crafts and the label has consistently empowered weavers throughout the seasons by employing conscious processes and practices. Grassroot has a summer-friendly new collection made out of several strains of hand-blocking techniques from all over the country, like Ajrakh, dabu, the unusual discharge block print and other several indigenous heritage prints. The collection also prominently features some numbers made out of the malkha fabric which is a naturally dyed handwoven fabric, a blend of mulmul and khadi.

“The introduction of Malkha (a combination of malmal and khadi) helped dismantle a machinery that had removed human thought from design. By reintroducing the ancient practice of spinning and weaving into the fabric-making process, and re-opening the doors that were shut tight by power mills and textile mechanisation. Making use of natural dyes, and preserving the bounce and elasticity of natively-grown cotton, the hand woven Malkha fabric is exquisite in its vibrancy and texture. Offering the wearer unparalleled comfort and style. By investing in Malkha, you are not only supporting the craft’s continued existence but also the livelihoods of the artisans empowered by this fabric,” Grassroot wrote in its official Instagram handle.

The ready-to-wear line-up is stunningly effortless and also has a keen focus on summer-friendly styling with monochromatic ajrakh prints, Maheshwari silk tunics, jamdani kurtas, indigo tie-up numbers, all of which can be impeccable workwear numbers. The line also features some numbers featuring the indigenous and rare Soi Bharat print. In fact the entire Soi Bharat edit was introduced to the lineup to provide employment to the artisans who have been practising this print for generations.

“On the brink of being forgotten, our Soi Bharat edit was created to provide employment to women practicing this technique for generations. A technique instantly recognisable by its nature-inspired motifs. This indigenous craft as represented in our hand-embroidered tops/kurtas with floral prints are made the slow fashion way, untouched and uninfluenced by the pressures of modernity. Respecting its authenticity and sanctity. Just the way it was originally practiced,” Grassroot wrote on its Instagram page.