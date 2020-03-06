With high profile events around the world being called off amidst the growing concerns of COVID-19, the FDCI too announced that the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week will be postponed to a later date.

The fashion week was scheduled to be held from March 11 to 14 in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Lodhi Road. Participating designers who were set to showcase their latest collections included Akaaro, Rohit Bal, Shantanu & Nikhil, Namrata Joshipura, Bodice, Pero and Payal Pratap.

“With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 virus in New Delhi and keeping the health and safety of our fraternity (including members, guests traveling from across the globe and support teams), Fashion Design Council of India has decided to postpone Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week in association with EbixCash to a later and more appropriate date. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, but trust you understand the sensitivity of the situation,” said Sunil Sethi, chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, in an email to the media.

