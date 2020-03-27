LAST MONTH, NISHA Singh changed the address of her fashion label Nisha M Loyalka from Southern Avenue to Theatre Road, opposite AC market. Shifting from a studio model to a store format now, the 38-year-old couturier had quit her career in Human Rights to study fashion for five years, back in 2014. “While on fieldwork, I was exposed to a weaver’s belt in Uluberia in Howrah. I wanted to help this talented lot and realised that I should study fashion and help them directly,” offers Nisha, who honed her skills from INIFD and London College of Fashion.

At the 1,700 sq ft store, we are distracted by a mannequin in an asymmetrical dress with a statement belt and long jacket in Bhagapluri silk. This was from a collection that won her Fashion Scout Winners award at the London Fashion Week in 2017 from the queen herself. The passionate couturier informs that she has already sold 15 of this interesting piece. Nisha, who has also participated in New York Fashion Week in 2019 works with Bhagalpuri silk and linen involving weavers from Birbhum and remote villages in Rajarhat. She specialises in interesting patterns and her bespoke evening wear for women and kurtas for men exude a refined elegance. From off-shoulder designs to sharp slits and ruffles to asymmetrical structures, the silhouettes are very trendy. In terms of detailing, one can spot screen and block printings apart from hand-painting and kantha stitch.

Nisha does not believe in restricting her creativity to just one section and hence, apart from contemporary ensembles, there are traditional pieces as well for festive occasions. We also spotted garments for kids. She says, “Being a designer, I cannot restrict myself to just one thing, it would mean that my creativity has stopped some- where. I love designing for every person and I don’t want to be a master of none, but a jack of all,” says Nisha, who already has a presence in London, New York and Sri Lanka and is planning to showcase her diversified collection at LFW and Milan soon, apart from starting her label’s franchise.

Price starts from `10,000.