This Eid, dress for yourself, remarks Deepshikha Gupta, VP Designer, Melorra. The online jewellery label has launched their new edit which is chic and light-weight. Choose from enamel or gemstone pieces that are happy and vibrant to gold high polish hoops in different pattern. From rings and bracelets to earrings and rings, take your pick.

Ethically African Gold Earring - High polish yellow gold danglers that have a dangling hexagonal pattern with multiple spatially laced gold strands wrapped around it and attached to a gold nugget.

Boho Twists Gold Ring - High polish yellow gold ring that has two parallel strands overlapping each other and a diagonal curved strand with a twisted effect

Oh So Boho Gold Earring - Yellow gold high polish danglers that have a dangling strand with a twisted rope effect attached to a gold sequin motif with a hammered texture and attached to a hook.

All Things Eco Gold Necklace - High polish yellow gold cable chain necklace that has two dangling coin motifs with one of them engraved with a Butterfly motif.

All Things Eco Gold Bracelet - High polish yellow gold cable chain bracelet that has spatially placed dangling coin motifs with a butterfly motif engraved on it.