Influenced by the lockdown and the changing face of fashion, Gargee Designer’s upcoming collection plays with the emotion of love. Ravi Gupta, director of the four-decade-old menswear label offers, “During this lockdown period, we all witnessed the manifestation of love in various forms. We came closer to nature and even animals and our fellow citizens. The feeling of love and care is instilled in all of us and we wanted to meld that aspect in our designs.”

Describing the collection as more functional, the 33-year-old couturier further informs that the edit includes masks matching jackets and kurtas and spacious pockets in suit trousers to carry sanitisers. Drifting away from elaborate kurta and sherwani that the label specialises in, the latest edit of the Delhi-based menswear fashion brand is wearable and understated. “Knowing that post lockdown, people will spend more consciously and since the concept of social distancing will be there for some more time, less elaborate ensembles would be preferred. So we have kept the designs simple yet timeless,” says Gupta who was part of the launch of director Karan Johar’s label in 2014 and has also worked with designer Varun Bahl. Wedding wear can also be found in the line-up, he adds. With the focus on indigenous fabrics like silk from Benaras and handicraft details fine embroidery and zardosi work promoting local artisans, the collection sticks to classic cuts.

With a following in Bollywood, the label has dressed stars like rapper Guru Randhawa, actors Arbaz Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar among others. With over 30,000 customers across the globe, Gargee Designer’s believes in staying positive and reinventing themselves. “We will have to adapt ourselves to the changing times and stay positive. Family functions will shrink to smaller gatherings and I believe people will go back to basics,” signs off Gupta.

Price on request