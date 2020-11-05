This Diwali may be a mellow one, but that’s no reason to stay away from some well-timed splurging. Kolkata’s premium jewellery houses have curated an array of practical occasion wear pieces, embellished gold sets and a sparkling range of fine diamond jewellery, and something for every kind of bling lover.

Leading jewellery houses like BRS Johuree - Surana Jewellers, Sawansukha Jewellers, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Chandra Jewellers and many labels are offering a diverse and impressive assemblage of high jewellery numbers, be it temple-inspired designs or some traditional jadau work, modern festive detailing, and even contemporary and wearable bling. Here’s our selection of some of the finest pieces that you can go for this Diwali.

BRS Johuree - Surana Jewellers

BRS Johuree - Surana Jewellers has a new wedding collection that focuses on the wearer's rawest emotions, and is titled An Intimate Affair by Chandra Surana. From stunning jadau sets to an exquisite diamond ensemble to some mesmerising polki pieces, the line makes for a great festive edit, especially if you’re looking for one-of-a-kind high jewellery.

Senco Gold & Diamonds

Senco Gold & Diamonds is making it easier for you to splurge on some premium jewellery. The jewellery house has introduced an interest-free EMI system and a free insurance on purchase of diamond jewellery starting from INR 1999/-. Moreover, zero interest and zero processing charges will be levied on customers.

Senco’s everlite collections make for great festive day wear bling, and the Gossip silver and fashion jewellery line-ups are great dramatic buys. There’s also Rs 3000 off per 10 gram on gold jewellery, upto 25% discount on diamond jewellery, 20% discount on making charges of platinum jewellery and a 15% discount on silver and Gossip collection.

Sawansukha Jewellers

Sawansukha Jewellers offers exquisite diamond sets, gold numbers, polki/kundan pieces crafted in Rajasthan, and the jewellery house is offering upto 100 per cent off on making charges as well. This is also a great time to buy your wedding jewellery because the label is offering a stunning bridal range featuring elaborate diamond necklaces and authentic jadau picks showcasing heritage karigari, and customers can also opt for convenient online jewellery trials on their website.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers has a new celebration wear line titled Ameya featuring hand-crafted, heavy-set gold numbers flanked by emeralds, rubies and precious gemstones. The collection offers the finest kundan and polki jewellery, heritage-inspired, embellished temple designs, and Nakashi work with uncut diamonds. You will also find some gorgeous choodas, jhumkas and rani haar in this festive edit.

P.C. Chandra Jewellers

P.C Chandra Jewellers is offering a 12% on value of diamonds and astral stones, a flat 25% on jewellery making charges and Rs 100 off on per gram of gold jewellery. The jewellery house is offering a curation of heritage designs and contemporary masterpieces in gold and diamond jewellery. You can also explore their wedding collection that features gorgeous and elaborate gold jewellery.

B.C. Sen Jewellers

B.C.Sen Jewellers has launched the Dhanalakshmi Collection, which pays an homage to Goddess Lakshmi, and features some traditional gold jewellery. Customers can also avail a flat 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, a flat 10% off on diamonds and other precious gems, they can exchange old gold for new hallmarked gold jewellery.

Tanishq

Tanishq’s Ekatvam collection pays tribute to India’s artisans and showcases 15 kinds of artistry in each piece. You’ll find a seamless blend of aari and veni wire work, exquisite gold bangles featuring intricate stampwork made with textured sheet stamps, some flat-wire filigree and Chako Para work, along with old school Nakkashi, kundan and chandak detailing.