For couturier Debjani Ray Chaudhuri, the 6-yard-long traditional drape is more than just a fashion statement. It’s a canvas for her creative output and you will find large paintings of Goddess Durga, Frida Kahlo and more, making a big splash on her saris and blouses. Ghuri, her label, is also about letting her dreams fly high like a kite, and interestingly, she calls her patrons Kite Runners, based on her favourite author Khalid Hosseini’s bestselling novel.

As the homegrown label, operating from Howrah, completes three years this month, we take a look at their latest stock that is apt for the spunky sari lover who appreciates art. Giving out more information on the collection, Debjani, 38, who broke out of the monotony of teaching Biology in schools for seven years, tells us, “This year we have focussed on non-contemporary Jamdani motifs on cotton and silk. So, we have launched Frida Kahlo design on khadi Jamdani and a very special tiger motif on the same fabric that was worn by Bollywood actor Vidya Balan during the promotions of Shakuntala Devi.”

Ghuri makes you revisit your childhood as the designs, Debjani points out, are inspired by memories and books during her growing up years. The upcoming edit that also comprises Goopi Gayen Bagha Bayen on muslin Jamdani and Alice in Wonderland on khadi Jamdani will take you to the days of yore.

Debjani

Debjani loves embracing new skills and is currently learning techniques in weaving, improvising on new designs and exploring new textile. With 12 permanent craftsmen and several part-timers from different districts working under her, the designer has already extended her operations in the neighbouring country - Bangladesh. In fact, she launched an exclusive Dhakai Jamdani edit in June this year, which was a hit. Having mastered the skills on the job Ghuri has now collaborated with a New York-based eCommerce website, taking her collection beyond boundaries.

Price: Rs 2000 upwards