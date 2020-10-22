Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakme Fashion Week this year featured a special project called ‘All About India which focused on designer and cluster collaborations to revive crafts and thereby livelihoods that are impacted by the pandemic. A curated showcase of 6 designers marked the commencement of this line-up and Payal Khandwala's limited edition jamdani saris woven by hand in silk stole the show.

The main idea of the 10-sari lineup was to rethink a skill in a contemporary context. For the All About India project, designers have re-imagined the exploration of traditional handicrafts like, Block prints, Ikkat, Katwa & Linen weaving, Brocade, Jamdani, and Shibori. Khandwala's jamdani saris are woven in her signature colour-blocked silks, the scale of the traditional motifs which are typically smaller, either floral or geometric, were redesigned to be exaggerated and graphic.

In fact, some of the pieces were designed as an extension to Khandwala's wildflower summer edit, featuring dramatic palettes. The designer's new contemporary handwoven silk collection is also grabbing a lot of eyeballs on social media and some of thr pieces are already sold out. Inspired by Swiss architect Mario Botta’s, San Giovanni Battista in Mogna, Switzerland, the line-up is a nod to the designer's love for architecture and features andwoven silks and organzas with structured tailoring and drape, in a deep palette of indigo, olive, coffee, crimson and magenta punctuated with silver silk and silver metallic yarn.

The series of handwoven jamdani saris is limited to just 10 saris one in each colour and will be exclusively available at Kala Ghoda flagship store