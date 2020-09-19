Sreesha Shetty’s indie jewellery label Lune is doing minimal bling right. The Mumbai-based label just came up with their newest pearl and turquoise collection called Routed, which features some really interesting colour symmetries. “Handcrafted in 925 sterling silver and dipped in gold with natural turquoise beads and seed pearls. Each handmade piece is a testament to the maker's mark— where perfection is not expected but instead, the subtle beauty of natural imperfections serves as Lune’s voice. As our artisans unlearned and relearned the language of jewellery, our Rooted:Routed collection began to come together, stone by stone and link by link,” Shetty writes on the brand’s social media.

The string of pearls hand harness by Lune

The line-up is ideal for daily wear, especially if you’re looking to shake things with your workwear. Lune's new line-up showcases some edgy, retro-inspired silhouettes and some futuristic ones and the silhouettes really stand out because they bring together unlikely elements. The String of pearls hand harness, for instance, which is breezy and can be paired with coloured jewellery for a stacked look.

The collection features some really immaculate dainty bling like the Moondrop Ring that features fresh seed pearl on a delicate gold coloured band or the Juana gold-polished Goddess Circle Ring. The collection mainly works with pearls and turquoise so teaming white and light blue tones with the gold sheen really works to amp up the nomadic edge in the lineup. The Luna collection also features some really interesting stones like labradorite and tourmaline