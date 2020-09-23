Amritha Ram’s repertoire as a stylist and fashion designer is no less than a galaxy of stars. Dominated by Kollywood’s leading actors, Amritha has styled superstar Kamal Haasan, his daughter Shruti, and other big celebrities like Dhanush, Dulquer Salman, Tamannaah, Aishwarya Rajesh and Andrea Jeremiah to name a few. Here, the spunky alumni of The Fashion Institute of Technology, New York, talks about styling Kamal Haasan for Big Boss 4 (Tamil version), her dream of working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh and more. Excerpts:

How was it styling Kamal Haasan for Big Boss 4?

Styling sir (Kamal Haasan) has always been an experience. He gives you clarity on what is required of that particular look. In the teaser of Big Boss 4, he was talking from home and prepping up for the show. So, we wanted it to be extremely casual. He likes and is comfortable in sporty coordinates from popular brands and he recommended picking up one from his wardrobe. We gave him an understated style and it quite matched the mood and setting of the shot.

Celebs down South love your craft. Who do you enjoy working with more and who gives you more creative freedom?

What can give you more happiness than people you love, adore and work with loving you back for your craft? It gives me immense happiness because it’s a creative job and we put in so much of our heart, mind and soul to sync into their vibe. I am glad I have been blessed to dress them. Kamal sir, Andrea, and Shruti Haasan, my princess, are among the few who give me creative freedom.

Who would you like to style from Bollywood?

Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan). OMG! With his cool and casual and stylish demeanour, he is the first one to come to my list. And Ranveer Singh. It’s my dream to style him. The kind of confidence with which he carries each look is phenomenal. And his submission to every look is something every designer and stylist dreams of. I do believe in dreaming. Dreams come true.

What are the other projects in your kitty?

A lot of my projects have been delayed. But currently, I am doing the biggest sequels, Indian 2, once again with Kamal Haasan sir. Also, there are a bunch of films with Shruti Haasan and Andrea Jeremiah. Post pandemic is going to be great as I am working with a female director for the first time and I am looking forward to it.

What is your style mantra?

My style mantra is a heady mix of classic, edgy, quirky and sporty sensibilities. This is what I am and this is what I would like to project.

What keeps you motivated?

It’s undoubtedly my work that keeps me motivated and I, me, myself! I am my own motivation.