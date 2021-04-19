New York-based luxury label Judith Leiber, founded by late Hungarian designer of the same name, famed for their bedazzled clutches has apologised for their Ganesha handbag after it received backlash online. The label has promised to cease production of the novelty bag.

“We are deeply sorry to hear that our Ganesh bag has caused offence to the Hindu community. Now that we are aware that the leather lining in the Ganesh bag contradicts the Hindu belief system, effective immediately we will be ceasing production on this style with leather lining. Going forward, this this style will be produced with a synthetic lining,” Lela Katsune, president of Judith Leiber Couture, said in a statement.

The bedazzledl crystal-covered brass novelty handbag in the shape of the Lord Ganesha also featured champagne toned metal hardware, crystal inset push down closure and a removable classic elbow chain along with the Judith Leiber Couture Collector's Edition nameplate

The bag, which had been made available for sale at Harrods, was quickly withdrawn from shelves after a social media campaign launched by Indian-diaspora group REACH (Race, Ethnicity And Culture Heritage) in the UK. Harrods replied to to REACH via Twitter and said, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention, we have removed this from sale [on] our site.”