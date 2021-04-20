Kate Spade New York's summer collection is a celebration of the city coming into full bloom. The whole range is defined by vibrant pops of colour, natural textures, and a sense of optimism in the air as people head back out and about.

Their handbags and small leather goods feature classic summer textures and playful prints, like dots, checks, and stripes. There's a mix of prints alongside graphic colours and new neutrals. A deep, moody green called ‘forest night’ is juxtaposed against bright ‘crushed watermelon’ and ‘loquat’ yellow, and sits alongside shades of ‘parchment’ and ‘lava red.’

Seasonal fabrics like wicker, canvas, nylon and jacquard give each style a unique look and feel. The Spade Flower Jacquard collection debuts in a new green colourway trimmed with matching leather, giving the new styles a rich monochromatic look.

The Little Better Nylon group is made with recycled materials in the shell and the lining. The collection plays with a mix of brand codes and nods back to our heritage in a modern way, with stripes, dots, scattered daisies and embroidery details, all available in three sizes: mini, medium and large.

Their Knott satchel, a core group first seen in Spring, has three new silhouettes -- an elevated open tote and two new crossbodies, all of which are available in a woven gingham canvas and pebbled leather.

The ready-to-wear edit highlights easy pieces this season with easy-to-move-in, easy-to-work-in and most importantly, easy-to-live-in options. Versatile dresses and separates complement any woman’s own unique shape, mixing comfort and function, making her ready for all occasions. Well-loved brand codes shine through in playful, feminine details like ruffles, smocking, defined waists and voluminous sleeves. Dresses continue to be key, created in light and breezy fabrics and a variety of prints: gingham in mini and exploded scales, botanical florals and daisy dots are shown on new shapes and silhouettes that can take you from the farmer’s market to a summer wedding.

Their jewellery range reflects the season’s themes of blooming and resilience. Miosotis is a group of delicate floral earrings, bracelets and pendants that can be worn layered together or alone while Nature Walk is a subtle nod to all things growing around us, featuring sweet details like flowers and frogs. Inspired by a compass

Fashion accessories add the finishing touch to their summer collection -- from silky scarves in the season’s colour combinations and distinctive prints, to raffia and spade flower jacquard bucket hats.