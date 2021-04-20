This summer, homegrown designer jutti label Needledust unveils their collection Summer Wishes with 4 season ready designs. This collection has a mix of soft pastel hues in calming colours as well as juttis in pop and quirky colours with detailing in the front and at the back.

The Sunflower Serenade is an ombre pair of lustrous beads in shades of ivory and yellow, in the front and blooming 3D sunflowers hand-crafted in delicate thread work in the back. The contrasting design styles of the jutti, lends it a beautiful uniqueness.

The Sea of Sand pair of juttis come in soft pastel hues and have handcrafted fringes and an oasis of beautiful, fluid beadwork done with Czech glass beads.

The delectable Strawberry Lemon Pie has pop, quirky, fun colours with handcrafted tassels, fringes and pom poms done in unique thread work and sparkling beads in colours of neon pink, lemon, yellow, ivory and hints of pop turquoise.

There are also equally attractive styles including Ivory Shores, Mystical Jungle, Lia and Ivy.

The new collection will be available across Needledust flagship stores as well as online on needledust.com.

Prices start from Rs 3,290