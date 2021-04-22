Prabal Gurung has officially made his foray into the bridal market. The New York-based designer of Nepalese heritage just dropped a 12-piece collection for spring 2022, called "A Love Letter." With sustainability in focus, every bridal piece was made in New York City to help reduce carbon footprint.

"New York is my home and has been my home for a long time. I always felt this immense responsibility to give back to the city. The city is a colorful bowl of salad of eight million impossible dreamers. I also wanted to be sure that this collection that was done with so much care was inspired by New York and my love for individuals. It's my responsibility to be sure that I contribute to the industry. There is magic to made in New York. Made with love in New York. What more can I say?" Gurung told a fashion portal.

Strapless hand-draped and pleated tiered silk tulle gown

The edit features a diverse mix of styles, from a hand-draped and pleated tiered silk tulle gown with a rouleau button back silk tulle top to silk faille tie straps corset and detachable silk faille A-line skirt with functional rouleau buttons. The retail price for collection ranges from $2,895 to $10,000.

"I wanted to take on the responsibility of properly celebrating all those incredible individuals who have walked in our lives and their moments. I always say my job as a designer is to liberate anyone who identifies as a woman and to offer them options. As the world is having a conversation about sustainability, sustainability is not just about the fabrics that you use. It’s about where you make a carbon footprint, who makes it and what is the life cycle of this garment," Gurung wrote on Instagram.