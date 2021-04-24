Luxury label Louis Vuitton has brought popular boy band BTS onboard as their new brand ambassadors. The brand made the official announcement on Twitter on Thursday and said the K-pop group was recognised for their “uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.”

The announcement on the brand’s official handle read, “BTS for Louis Vuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.”

Check out the tweet here:

Louis Vuitton’s handle also attached a picture of BTS members in pastel-coloured suits and casual sneakers.

Media reports said Louis Vuitton had also issued a statement which noted that the label would be working with BTS on a number of special upcoming projects. The statement added that the boy band is expected to be outfitted in their clothing for numerous future performances and appearances.

Renowned designer Virgil Abloh, who is Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director, said this new partnership added a “modern chapter to the House”. He said, “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.”

Talking about this new venture, BTS said, “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us.”

The K-pop group may have earlier hinted at this collaboration when they made a virtual red-carpet appearance in this year’s Grammy Awards in custom-made Louis Vuitton suits.

While BTS is no stranger to high fashion—the members wore outfits from Gucci for the video of their soundtrack ‘Dynamite’ and have often made appearances wearing dresses by Dior and Saint Laurent—this is the first time the boy band is teaming up officially with a fashion house.