Redefining silver, Izhaar presents Zilver, a range of thick high-micron plated luxury silverware that is high on design, durable, tarnish-resistant, easy to maintain and hypoallergenic.

Ethereal in form and full of grace, it represents the glitter of the moon, timelessness and heritage and is an epitome of craftsmanship. With an ideology of not keeping it on the shelves but including it in your day-to-day usage, Zilver can add glamour to your lavish soirées.

Founder Ruchita Bansal tells us “As silver is expensive and high on maintenance, we don’t use it in our day-to-day usage, we tend to keep it safe. I wanted to change that trend. So, I came up with an idea to introduce Zilver - a thick micron coated silverware made from the finest alloy and precious rose quartz stone. We wanted to make silver available for gifts for every occasion. I am extremely excited about my new line.”

Stunningly versatile, it can be gifted on any occasion with style and grace. From wedding invites, wedding gifting, wedding announcements to baby announcements and birthday gifting, Izhaar’s Zilver is fit for all your gifting occasions.