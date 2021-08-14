Actor Aditi Rao Hydari talks about her favourite jewellery, heirloom pieces she's inherited and more

When it comes to jewellery, actor Aditi Rao Hydari likes aesthetically curated pieces and among her most cherished ones is a Basra choker gifted by her grandfather when she was a teenager. Uncut natural diamonds or polki, gender fluid and geometric patterned jewellery fascinate her. Aditi was also a part of the Natural Diamond Council’s design collective that released their debut trend report that identified five trends in jewellery this season – shoulder duster, statement cuffs, geometric designs, gender fluid jewellery and new heirloom.

Here, Aditi talks about her love for polki and also let's us in on what keeps her physically fit. Excerpts:

What's your favourite jewellery trend?

My personal favourites are geometric designs, I find them really beautiful. I also see a lot of people adapt to gender-fluid jewellery. It’s beautiful to see men wearing bracelets, rings and embracing bobbles on their fingers. I wear what I like and what pairs well with my outfit of the day.

Are you a diamond person?

Absolutely, I wear uncut natural diamonds to almost all events and that is my style statement. I feel natural diamonds have always been at the forefront of fashion and they are symbolic of timelessness and emotion. I was always fascinated by the geometric designs that my grandmother wore. My grandfather gifted me a necklace that belonged to his mother, when I turned 13. It has Basra pearls, rubies and natural diamonds. It is a cherished memory I hold close to my heart.

What kind of jewellery dominates your wardrobe?

I pick things that are aesthetically pretty. I love fine, intricate jewellery which comes with its own simplicity. It is important that jewellery is artistic in terms of its design. It has to be finely made and well crafted. I love jewellery that I can customise to suit my personality, like wearing a broach as a neckpiece or stacking up bracelets. Craftsmanship really makes a big difference. My grandmother owned a choker that had Basra pearls and natural diamonds in between them which I loved. It is a piece I believe I can wear with everything.

You have amazing skin, what's the secret?

My skin is super sensitive so I mostly use natural stuff that I find in the kitchen.

Are you a yoga or a gym person?

I don’t like going to a gym. I enjoy dancing, functional training and playing a sport. And yoga is my favourite. I’m not regular with my practice, but I’d like to be.

Your upcoming projects?

I have a couple of projects in the South including Hey Sinamika in Tamil with Dulquer Salman and Maha Samudram in Telugu with Siddharth and Sharwanand.