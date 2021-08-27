The Armoire brings affordable luxury to Chennai with its new pop-up, The Celebration Edit

This pop-up has come to be one of the most awaited events in the city and after the lockdowns being lifted it definitely is a welcome change. The Armoire is a curated luxe pop-up shop by Nandini Varshnei that made its debut in Chennai in October 2015. With 13 shows completed, The Armoire is back with a festive trunk show featuring 20 hand-picked designers from across the country at its fourteenth installment, The Celebration Edit on September 2.

“One can look forward to a collection of easy-to-wear Indian, fusion and western ensembles, curated keeping the upcoming festive season in mind. Not restricted to festive wear only, we were also careful to curate chic wardrobe staples and trans-seasonal clothing that can be worn all year round. We have curated designers with prices under INR 25,000 to cater to the shift in fashion trends and spending patterns, post pandemic,” shares Nandini. The pop-up will feature several favourites like Delhi-based Namrata Joshipura and NEH, and Hyderabad-based Archana Shah; but will also feature quite a few brands that will be visiting the city for the first time. These include western silhouettes in Indian textiles by Dhaari by Deepika (Delhi); occasion, trousseau, prêt and resort wear from Garima (Delhi); and bold prints, luxe fabrics and flattering silhouettes from House of Soi (Hyderabad & Bengaluru).

“We were mindful to not repeat too many designers from our previous event in March 2021, in order to keep things new and exciting for our savvy shoppers. From the 18 brands that are showcasing at the event, we have 13 new designers who are either exhibiting for the first time in Chennai or are returning after a few years. Some new designers to look forward to are Tasha, Shutoh x Label Pranati, Romaa Lucknow and Garima Bindal,” adds Nandini.

The tagline for the event is: From the Everyday to the Extravagant Under 25k and one of the biggest USPs of The Armoire has been its ability to cater to the ‘affordable luxury’ segment — designer clothing sans the designer price tag.

INR 5,000 to INR 25,000. September 2. The Folly at Amethyst.

