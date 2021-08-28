No Grey Area's second drop, Listen to the Lies, drops at Evoluzione on August 28

A sartorial expression that offers discourse that can make you think beyond your comfort zone, is a compelling offering.. No Grey Area promises that and more with their second collection at Evoluzione on Saturday at 3 PM.

The new edit 'Listen To The Lies' is intensely relevant to the times as it makes you question the world around us and our reaction to it. The drop envisions that we populate in a science fiction, wherein the world starts out as afamiliar place, eventually inherited by a new invention or discovery, resulting in expansive consequences, and ultimately changing the world.

In the contemporary world, iPads have taken over books, information hasb ecome misinformation, and our interactions are replaced by social mediap romising us to connect with everyone and yet we feel so alone. Technologyh as taken control to the extent that the gifts we buy, the clothes we weara nd even the vacations we take are dictated by it, eventually brainwashing

us.

'Listen to the Lies' is a satire on the brand’s digital footprint and thec lothes challenge us to either think or stay confined within ourp sychological walls. 'Listen to the Lies' implies limitless multiplicityo f spaces and identities the virtual bodies can inhabit. Inspiration hasb een taken from human psychology implying that it’s our second nature to bec onsumed by ideals of the world. Our physical and virtual bodies collidew hen we wear our digitally generated selves, just like tribesmen who weart he skull of their enemy.

The second drop introduces sweatshirts, hoodies, oversized tees, joggers, shorts, and accessories. The repeated visuals communicate anda spire for its consumers to break out, take control of the world of likes andl lies, reboot their universe and create the future as they imagined.

With their new collection, No Grey Area yet again stands for quality meets cause. With their aim to create a world that embodies and mirrors a society which looks to the future with positivity, 'No Grey Area' is transformingt the grey into the known, one drop at a time.

