Miss World 2021 postponed as several contestants, including India's Manasa Varanasi, test Covid positive

Manasa Varanasi, who was scheduled to represent India at Miss World 2021 pageant, is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19

Beauty pageant Miss World 2021 was postponed hours before the finale after several contestants, tested positive for COVID-19. Manasa Varanasi, who was scheduled to represent India at Miss World 2021 pageant, is among those who have contracted the virus.

All the contestants are currently in isolation in Puerto Rice where the finale was scheduled to take place.

According to a report by an international publication, "Hours before the finals of the 70th Miss World beauty pageant in Puerto Rico on Thursday (Friday Manila time), organizers temporarily cancelled the show after 17 candidates and staff members were tested positive for COVID-19."

The official statement by Miss India Organisation read, "The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries. We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown.” It was signed by Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.

The finale will be rescheduled within the next 90 days and will be held at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot.