Chennai's leading couturiers come up with an exciting offering of prêt for the last-minute shopper!

With a dash of uncertainty in the air, thanks to the pandemic — many of the fashionistas in town may have delayed buying that year-ender outfit. However, as private and intimate parties are being hurriedly put together, we have the ultimate solution for your New Year’s wardrobe fix. Pick the pièce de résistance that resonates with your personal aesthetic — from flirty dresses and dapper jackets to bold gowns and exciting silhouettes — there is something for everyone. We have roped in leading couturiers from across the city to showcase their stunning prêt options that can be picked up — right here, right now!

Chaitanya Rao

Fresh off celebrating Harnaaz Sandhu’s win, especially since the Miss Universe beauty was seen sporting a dreamy pink Chaitanya Rao creation recently, the couturier is now offering this bold new option with animal print on jersey lycra and satin detailing modelled by actor Krithika Babu, for this New Year’s Eve. “These cut-out silhouettes celebrate the confident woman of today,” says Chaitanya, whose eponymous label is known for fitted gowns that boast subtle detailing and dramatic silhouettes. Meanwhile, this jacket for men features jacquard and satin detailing. By appoinment, at his studio in Egmore.

Rehane

At Rehane's new showroom in Woods Road

“The sari being evergreen and the ultimate in femininity, it will continue to be a strong fashion staple in 2022,” says Rehane Yavar Dhala as she drapes and shows off this lush organza sari in blush with off-white thread embroidery. Expect a blouse in habutai silk with off white thread work, sequins and pearls. The designer believes that softer hues are back – “Now that the cooler months are almost behind us, the go-to palette would once again point in the direction of pastels.” Available at her new boutique on Woods Road.

Vivek Karunakaran

Party dress by designer Vivek Karunakaran

Juxtaposing heritage with contemporary is this backless cocktail numberon actor Sherlin Seth, in banarasi brocade with a handcrafted embroidered torso. Blingy yet sombre, the metallic detailing is sure to grab attention while the back is innovative with bold straps. Available at his showroom at The Hyatt Regency Chennai.

Sidney Sladen

Exuding a fun and fresh vibe, designer Sidney Sladen has these cheerful dresses all set to rock your party plans this weekend. Featuring neoprene, the dresses have a delightful young aesthetic that play with popping hues against strong whites and tease with ruffles. DM via social media and fix an appointment to pick up one of these chic creations.

Stephin Lalan

Ensemble by designer Stephin Lalan

Supernova — Fall/Winter 2021 by Stephin Lalan offers an explosion of colour, texture and asymmetry. “Conceived as an exploration of the relationship between form and function, the collection seeks to reimagine comfort and couture in a seamless blend,” says Stephin Verughese. This ombré bias-cut gown in graded tones of brilliant blue dupion was hand cut to specification and dyed individually to ensure zero waste. We love the functional pockets! DM via social media.

Suresh Menon

Creation by designer Suresh Menon

This interesting blazer with a drape feel has exquisite but subtle detailing that adds that twist of quirk to the outfit. Digital print on cotton, Suresh tells us that he loves working with fabrics that don’t conform to standard garment material. “Hues are decided based on occassion and your personal preference,” says the designer. Available at his showroom on ECR.

Ashwin Thiyagarajan

Party gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan

For our NYE exclusive, Ashwin Thiyagarajan offers us, “Here is a piece that has gone viral recently.” What makes this elegant off-shoulder piece special is that it is up-cycled from scrap banarasi fabric and is quite a conversation starter. Clad in this resplendent number that infuses ethnic sensibilities into a modern silhouette, you are bound to turn heads. Available at his store.

Prices on request.