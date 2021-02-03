Founders Sid and Mital take inspiration from the oddities of life and with doodle as the medium the duo is making art more accessible to the masses with their fashion label, with a quirky name – Over a Pint of Beer. Well, a lot can happen over a pint of beer and for the duo sustainable and slow fashion with art as the main crux happened. Their oeuvre consists of dresses, co-ords, shirts, crop tops and more. Mital takes us through her brand and its philosophy. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind Over a Pint of Beer?

Art has never been confined in a frame or four walls. It's an expression that keeps evolving. Our aim is to make art more accessible to people. Art is unique and limited; we didn’t want to join the fast fashion bandwagon but spread it over a pint of beer, one product at a time.

The art is quirky, familiar and relatable. Tell us more.

Siddhesh Sapte is the artist behind Over a Pint of Beer. During his time in Kenya Sid started doing random sketches on brown paper. Little did he know that this would help him find his true calling. Art has helped him during one of his tough phases. Sid celebrates imperfections because life, as he sees it, is often about good beer and good friends with their idiosyncrasies. This probably helps us embrace our imperfect worlds. You see a glimpse of this in his artwork.





Some apparels have an androgynous profile. Was that done consciously?

We believe, the less you define, the more meanings you will find. It has not been a conscious effort in keeping the artwork androgynous. Mainly this is the beauty of art, we can let individuals have their own imaginations and perceptions.



Tell us about the fabrics and where do source them from?

We have mainly used cotton. Different variants of cotton-like sheeting, casement, linen and so on. We have sourced our fabrics from different parts of India to make sure it meets our quality standard. We don’t want to join the fast fashion culture hence have been very selective of fabrics that last longer.



Future Plans?

With a vision to make art more accessible, we aim to explore more categories. As of now, we have fashion and furnishing products. We are working closely on our next vertical in which we aim to make functional art products. Products in which art is not just incidental but instrumental.