As 2021 arrives with renewed hope and promise of a new start, designer Masuimi Mewawalla of Pink Peacock Couture has come up with a vibrant and fresh summer edit aptly named Ethereal.

The collection is unique and targeted at the modern brides and bridesmaids, who are now looking for light, frills-free yet stylish and sustainable outfits for the special days. The edit consists of flowy drapes, capes, stylish saris, gowns, lehengas and much more.

“A tour of the botanical garden helped us to find and align the ethnicity and modish style for our latest S/S '21 collection. We are captivated by the thought of merging these two elements for our latest collection that is a remodification of our unconventional ideas with royal horticultural botanical garden," tells Masumi while talking about her collection.

The designs are full of striking embellishments, vivid draping with an easy flowy style, vibrant colours, and elegant embroidery in 3D rose gold and white that has all the ingredients that will appeal to a modern woman who still is firmly rooted to her traditions. From opulent silks to delicate ruffled nets, the rich fabrics are handpicked and brought to life with the most intricate handwork by the weavers under the guidance of Masumi.

You can check out the collection on pinkpeacockcouture.com