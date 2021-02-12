With pop-ups back in full swing – we find that Pehnava’s Wedding Pop-Up promises more than retail therapy. “During lockdown, many new brands have launched. I felt we should support these enterprises – hence this edition has many brands coming to Chennai for the first time,” says Shuba Jagan, the founder and curator of Pehnava.

Featuring clothing, jewellery and accessories, we are told that there are more than 22 stalls this time. With saris b e i n g a n elegant choice for many important occasions, it is no surprise that this wedding shopping gala has an interesting line-up of drapes.

We find out that Meena Rao of Peacockhue (from Bengaluru) has a sought after collection. She tells us, “We have incorporated various intricate hand embroidery — like aari work, lambani work, Sindhi work, kantha work, applique work, Kashmiri embroidery, convent embroidery and cutwork which has been done by highly skilled aritsans across India. We are coming out with a wedding themed collection of saris and unstitched blouses in silk and cotton.” Meanwhile, Sitaara is an Ootybased homegrown brand that campaigns for slow fashion. Known for exclusive handloom saris like hand-block printed Chanderi silk cottons among others, Niranjan Jayakumar of the brand tells us to expect a specially curated collection of organic cotton saris for the popup, Niranjana is also bringing wooden coasters, trays and cutting boards just for this exhibit.

Coming from Bengaluru, Punitha Sathish of the brand Bhrammipattu tells us that, “Sari is meant to be a devotional attire; silk meant to be the queen of fabric; put together we add auspiciousness to our silk saris.” Expect varieties of Kanjeevaram silk saris that promise an unusual colour palette and hand-woven designs, handpicked directly from weavers.

On February 13, from 11 am to 8 pm At Amethyst (Folly Hall)