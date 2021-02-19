Rose Room Couture’s chic party edits, ruffles and pouf sleeves quickly found a loyal buyer base when it was first launched in 2014. The luxury label just launched its first flagship a few weeks back, and Isha, the mind behind the label already has a slew of new things planned, from the sleekest lace bridal line-up to tailored floral power suits, and a high jewellery edit. We caught up with Isha to learn more about her plans:

Rose Room Couture just introduced a bridal line

Yes, the bridal line mainly features lace numbers, anarkalis, shararas, very elegant lace saris. When I had my first show in 2014 at Aashni + Co in London, we had a line of saris which were a huge hit. I think the idea of trousseau wear started from that. But then again I wasn’t putting my bridal picks out there for everyone and now that we’ve finally introduced it, people love the pieces. We have so many young brides who love our aesthetic, because these are delicate lace lehengas that are comfortable to wear, the silhouettes are quite modernist.

Prerna Goel in an ivory creation with dainty, intricate and flawless crystal handwork and French lace

A really interesting aspect of styling brides right now is that some brides come in and they want something different like a lace pantsuit. They want to look elegant and still very modern, for let’s say, when they’re going to dinner with their in-laws. Something like embellished pant suits with embroidered jackets are doing really well.

You have a brand new store in Delhi's Ambawatta One, and you're also planning a jewellery line

Yes, we just started working with bridal high jewellery, I’m meeting people one-on-one in my studio. As of now people can browse the jewellery by appointments only, but maybe in a few weeks or so, we’ll have it in our stores. When I opened the store I was told by so many people that it’s not the right move, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, but I was confident and I trusted my gut and it worked out.

What’s the kind of look millennial brides going for

We get so many walk-ins, especially because brides from all over the country come to Ambawatta One to shop for bridal or trousseau wear. I’ve experienced that every bride does want to look and feel special, they are not exactly looking to compromise on that aspect just because lesser people are at the wedding. I think they’re dressing just like they would if their wedding was being attended by a thousand people.

What are your millennial buyers looking for

I have such a wide range of people walking through my store. And I get so many teenagers who are maybe 18 or 19 or even younger and they want to look beautiful, in a classic gown or in a sari. Gowns is something I’m only exploring now because I was never a gown person myself, but now there’s this huge demand. But our denim and leather jackets and pantsuits have been getting really popular, we get a lot of celebrity stylists asking for them. My resort line essentially focuses on sophisticated, breezy picks which have a lot of drapes and are made with premium fabrics.

