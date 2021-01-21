Joe Biden's Inaugration Day was iconic for more reasons than one, and Lady Gaga's enormous, gold dove brooch was definitely one of them. The singer who sang the National Anthem at the ceremony has social media abuzz with her attention-grabbing pick and turns out a heritage Italian design house is behind her look.

Lady Gaga's gown and brooch were both designed by Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of House of Schiaparelli; both Roseberry and Lady Gaga took to social media to decipher the symbolism of her brooch, which featured a dove holding an olive branch and is apparently a love letter to America. Turns out, Gaga's brooch is from Schiaparelli's upcoming Autumn/Winter 2021 haute couture line.

The Grammy winner shared a close-up of the brooch and captioned, "A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other." Meanwhile Roseberry also posted about the symbolism of Gaga's look. "This ensemble is a love letter to the country I miss so dearly and to a performer whose artistry I have so long admired. God Bless Lady Gaga and God Bless America," he wrote.