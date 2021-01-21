The swearing-in ceremony of the US President and Vice-President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, will be remembered for many reasons. One of the most significant reasons is the sartorial choice of the first lady, Jill Biden, the VP Harris and former First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

The symbolic references of their outfits definitely caught the attention of people all over the world. But why did these women in the US politics choose these shades of blue, purple and red? We explain: Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Hillary Clinton showed a preference for purple, with the former wearing a striking blue-purple trench coat and dress, and the latter donning an eye-catching purple pantsuit.

Meanwhile, former First Lady Michelle Obama wore a bold burgundy three-piece set with an oversized gold buckle belt.

During the pre-inauguration coronavirus memorial event the night before the ceremony, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden too had worn a purple dress, coat, and mask.

The four of them indirectly represented the union of red and blue (Democrats and Republicans), hence they chose to wear the purple shade that's a mix of red and blue. This was also seen as a reinforcement of newly-reinstated US President Joe Biden’s call for unity.

It just didn't stop at the choice of the colour. All three women - Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden, and Michelle Obama - took a conscious decision to champion American immigrant and black designers by wearing outfits created by them.

Michelle Obama chose designer Sergio Hudson's creation, while Kamala Harris opted for a dress designed by Christopher John Rogers, a black designer from New York known for his vivid colour choices.

Dr. Jill Biden’s dress for the coronavirus memorial event was crafted by a designer from New York named Jonathan Cohen, whose parents are Mexican. These women certainly made a statement at one of the most awaited events of the year, and we do hope to see more work from the designers they chose to wear.